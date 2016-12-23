Ayade Donates N50m To CAN, N30m To Muslims In Cross River

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Despite repeatedly saying the state has been getting zero allocation from the federation account for several months now, Governor Ayade has insisted that it will not stop him from supporting worthy and godly causes in the state.

The governor said this on Monday while addressing supporters who joined him to celebrate his victory at the Supreme court.

At the inter faith and inter denominational thanksgiving service which had prominent Christian and Muslim leaders in the state present, the governor donated N50 million to the state Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and N30 million to the Muslim community in the state.

The governor commended the religious bodies for their prayers and support while the case lasted and described his victory as an act of God.

He said it was God who did not allow him to be put to shame by giving him victory at the Supreme Court.

“I kept asking myself why me and if I said I truly believe in God, why should I be put to shame? But as it turned out, it is only God who has the glory and nobody else, not even the Supreme Court.

“Let us all rise and celebrate God. Only God made it possible. No man can claim the glory, except God. I thank CAN and all Cross Riverians for their prayers. I still need more of your prayers for us to succeed in the task of building the Cross River of our dream.

The governor also extended the olive branch to Joe Agi SAN who dragged him to court and invited him to join his administration in transforming the state.

“I also call on my brothers on the other side to come and join hands with me in moving our state forward.” He said.

