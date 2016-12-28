Ayade’s Media Aides Yet To Receive Rice As PDP, Food Bank Receive Over 6000 Bags

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Media aides of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade are yet to receive a grain of rice 5 days after distribution began CrossRiverWatch findings reveal.

The aides whom are all Special Assistants CrossRiverWatch gathered were not captured on the list with the State Chief of Protocol, Asikpo Okon said to be in the know as he insists he had approved rice for the Press unit which comprises the Library whose staff have collected, Correspondents who number 16 and the Media appointees numbering about 12.

Also, Correspondents are yet to receive what is being referred to as the Governor’s “Christmas package”.

But, Governor Ayade penultimate Monday directed the release of over 6000 bags of rice to the 18 local government chapters of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the 18 food bank commissions.

Each PDP chapter received 200 bags of rice while food banks received 150 bags totaling 350 bags per local government area.

Party chairmen were on hand to receive the rice while some sent trusted appointees of Government to receive the rice.

It is however unclear if cash was also approved as part of the Christmas package.

Up till Tuesday night, rice was still being carted out of the office with the last truck off loaded Tuesday afternoon.

