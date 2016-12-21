Beware Of Praise Singers And Sycophants – APC Chieftain Cautions Ayade

By Archibong Jeremiah

An APC chieftain, Chief Utum Eteng has called on the Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade to stop letting the cat out of the bag.

In an exclusive interview with CrossRiverWatch TV he cautioned Senator Ayade to be mindful of praise singers and sycophants.

His words: “I think part of what my governor should improve upon is, he should be reluctant to make certain policy statement when the policy or the program or the project intended has not been properly laid out.

“Sometimes he lets the cat out of the bag, it’s unfortunate. Sycophants, praise singers can mislead because sycophants will always form themselves into group and allow you hear that which they want you to hear”.

Concluding, the Calabar base lawyer said, “It’s very very dangerous, he should try to leave above that”.

