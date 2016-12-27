Christmas : Ochicha Felicitates With Christians, Says Nigeria Will Be Great Again

By Inyali Peter

Cross River state All Progressives Congress APC Governorship candidate in the 2015 election, Mr. Odey Ochicha has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ochicha, in a goodwill message to Christians expressed optimism that Nigeria despite the tough times, will be great again.

The APC chieftain asked Christians across the federation to take advantage of the season to pray for Nigerian leaders at all levels to succeed.

According to the statement, “I want to warmly congratulate all my Christian brothers all over the world, especially cross Riverians for this year’s Christmas.

“For me, festive period like this is a time to take stock. A period that I reflect on our gains and pains as a people and dedicate my time to pray for the success of anybody God has placed in position of authority.

“Nigeria is going through a difficult time right now but I believe that we will remain stronger if we stay united. I have strong confidence that despite the huddles, we will come out stronger. The only thing we owe our leaders now is our support and prayers. Christmas time is not only a period to merry, but a time to come together to make Nigeria great again”.

While calling on Cross Riverians to keep praying for the change of style of Governor Ayade, he advised the governor to focus more on working than talking.

“Our governor need to change his approach to leadership. Leadership is not a rocket science, he should consult with elders, former leaders and all stakeholders to move Cross River state forward.

“I am more concerned about the development of the state than who leads the development. If it has pleased God that Ayade should be at the helm of affairs now, we should all pray for him to succeed, to change the way he is going.

“He has made a lot of mistakes already and 2017 will be a defining year for his political career. He should not allow the position get to his head. I urge him to use this period to review his overall policy trust and make the necessary changes for the interest of Cross Riverians.

