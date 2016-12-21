Cross River Finance Commissioner Asuquo Ekpenyong Bags The Future Award Africa For Public Service

By Jonathan Ugbal

Cross River Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong Sunday in Lagos bagged an award for public service delivery.

Ekpenyong alongside 20 others pipped about 84 other nominees in 21 different categories to win the eleventh edition of the awards which aims to celebrate African youths between the ages of 18 and 31 who are excelling in their fields.

“A state commissioner for finance seems like the pinnacle of career in public service but it seems thirty one year old Asuquo Ekpenyong is only getting started” said The Future Awards Africa on its website.

“Ekpenyong already has professional expertise as an academic, lecturing at the Banking and Finance Department of the University of Calabar, invaluable field experience as a financial analyst in Lagos. He also enjoyed stints as the Managing Director of Iquasu Ventures Ltd and Chamley Bureau de Change Ltd and a run as the Executive Director for finance at Pearland Energy and Non-Executive Director at Ekondo Microfinance Bank Ltd.

“This confluence of real world experience and theoretical knowledge is what he brings to governance and policy making at Cross Rivers highest financial office in one of the country’s most trying economic epochs” The Future Awards Africa said.

Founded by the Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams, TFP is supervised by a Global Board of Advisors drawn from Africa, Europe, North America and the Middle East, including the Coordinating Minister of the Nigerian Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Senior Economic Advisor with the Open Society Foundations, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili; co-founder of ONE, Jamie Drummond and the Chief of Cabinet with the Africa Development Bank, Anne Kabagambe reports the Guardian.

The awards was nicknamed the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes and has produced over 150 winners since it started in 2006.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.