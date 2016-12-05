BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 10:31
Cross River Senator Gives Educational Support To Over 4000 Students

About the author

Related Articles

2 Comments

  2. 1

    Osonabiji

    Senator John Owan Enoh’s activities makes us proud. He has continued to be diligent in dishing out helpful service to his people.

    This is the core of who senator Owan Enoh is, this is what Obubra /Etung federal constituency enjoyed for the time he represented them. And thank God he has remain true to himself as a senator even with the current recession. God bless Sen JOE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News breakingnews business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health icj imoke jedy agba john gaul judiciary legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obono obla obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security sports super highway tinapa tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team