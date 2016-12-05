Cross River Senator Gives Educational Support To Over 4000 Students

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District, Senator John Owan Enoh, yesterday, December 4, 2016 kept his promise to give over 4000 students from his senatorial district educational support to cover registration expenses for WAEC, JAMB as well as tertiary tuition.

The event which took place in Ikom local government in Central Cross River witness a large turn out of beneficiaries, supporters and political stakeholders in the district.

4020 Beneficiaries were given varying sums of cash totaling over 70million to the admiration of parents and onlookers who thronged the venue of the disbursement.

Senator Enoh while speaking said he is giving the support out of his love for the youths of his Senatorial District. He disclosed that he was not doing it because he had so much but because of his concern for the future of young people in his district.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with CrossRiverWatch said they have not witnessed such a gesture before in their lives.

They heaped praises on the senator and prayed for more years for him in office.

