Donald Duke’s Daughter, Xerona Performs At Niyola’s ‘Yours Truly’ Concert (photos)

Despite a thriving career as a lawyer, daughter of Donald Duker, former Cross River State governor, Xerona finds time to make music and she turned up for her girl Niyola.

Niyola’s 2016 concert, ‘Yours Truly’, took place at The Bridge in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos – and one of the performances that caught guests attention was that of Xerona Duke.

The 26-year-old, who is best friends with Niyola, works at a law firm – Chadbourne & Parke LLP – in New York, but the wig made way for the mic and guitar on December 15.

And she made her father proud while performing at the concert which had her dad, the former Cross River state governor in attendance.

Donald Duke, for those who do not know, plays the sax and performed at the Runway Jazz Festival in Lagos earlier this year in April.

Indeed, music runs in the Duke family.















