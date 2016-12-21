John Gaul Inspects Dualization Of 133.7 Kilometres Mfom-Ranch Road, Presents Orok Duke’s Books To Imoke

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, John Lebo recently undertook an inspection tour of the 133.7 Kilometres Mfum-Ranch road dualisation project.

Lebo in the company of the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Eteng Jones Williams undertook a tour of the project and tweeted a picture of themselves with the caption; “Oversight function @ yala LGA CRS, under the construction of Ogoja – Yala – BEKWARA – OBUDU RANCH ROAD, yesterday with chairman Finance.”

Oversight function @ yala LGA CRS, under the construction of Ogoja – Yala – BEKWARA – OBUDU RANCH ROAD, yesterday with chairman Finance. pic.twitter.com/VrxgpaX2Bs — John Gaul Lebo (@gaullebo) December 18, 2016

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade had flagged off the dualization of the road recently with a view to capture traffic from the northern and eastern part of the country to the Obudu Mountain Resort as well as aid the evacuation of farm produce and other services from the five local government areas in the northern senatorial district of the state which the road cuts across.

Also, Lebo recently presented books chronographing former Governor Liyel Imoke authored by the Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Orok Duke.

He also tweeted two pictures of his visit to Imoke whom he described as his “mentor”, Lebo.

WITH H E SEN LIYEL IMOKE IMMEDIATE PAST GOVERNOR CRS WHILE PRESENTING COPIES OF HON OROK DUKE'S BOOKS WITH SPECIAL CHRONOGRAPH ON HIM. pic.twitter.com/7iiqAmW0I0 — John Gaul Lebo (@gaullebo) December 17, 2016

WITH THE MENTOR BOSS H E SEN LIYEL IMOKE. pic.twitter.com/8iKUGoKTsZ — John Gaul Lebo (@gaullebo) December 17, 2016

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.