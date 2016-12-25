Kabom Developers Hold End Of Year Party In Calabar

James Obongha/Ogar Monday

Low income earners in Cross River State have been told that it is possible to own their own homes and live peacefully without harassment from landlords or anybody.

This is according to Mr. Orokoyo Enebong, Project Director of Kabom Developers at their end of the year party in Calabar for its client’s, friends and well wishers.

Mr. Ene-Obong stated that Kabom Developers is into social housing, with a target to create house owners. “We specialize in giving houses to the reach of the high and low income earners, most especially the low income earners”, he said.

Adding that, the major goal is for their clients to own their home by “using their rents to buy their own houses”.

On his part, Mr. Emmanuel Kolade Group Head, Retail and Savings, Mutual Alliance Bank said the challenges with housing in Nigeria and Cross River in particular is the problem of “land documentation” and that “to perfect a land title document in some States seems impossible. Other problems he highlighted include; construction cost and finance constraints.

A customer of Kabom Developers who identified himself as Mr. Uche advised those still dragging their foot to rush and seek information on how they can own their own houses at minimal cost from Kabom developers.

