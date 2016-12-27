N-Power Verifies 3,500 Participants In Cross Rivers – Nkoyo Toyo

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Hon. Nkoyo Toyo, Coordinator, N-power Verification Program in Cross River, on Tuesday said more than 3,500 participants have been verified in the state.

Toyo, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, said 4,535 slots were allotted to the state.

“Cross River has 4,535 slots and during the first exercise, we verified 3,500; we are now in supplementary exercise; we are just looking for only 1,000.’’

She said although the exercise started slowly, the number was being realized, attributing the slow pace of the exercise to poor logistics and allied challenges.

“Logistics is a serious problem. We have people coming from Obudu, Obanliku and Yala, more than seven hours to Calabar. There is no provision for transportation. There is also the risk of travelling from far places.

“So, I think this is a serious challenge. It would have been good if the exercise is decentralized to encourage more to participate.’’

She urged the participants to ensure proper documentation in line with the requirements of the N-power project.

She cautioned the participants against forging of documents to secure the jobs.

A participant, Mrs Eunice Ayuk, who traveled from Ikom, about 218 kilometers to Calabar for the verification, urged government to decentralize the exercise to encourage more youths to participate.

“You can see my baby, she is just six months old. I have to come with her not minding the distance,’’ Ayuk said in an interview with NAN in Calabar.

NAN reports that participants form 18 Local Governments Areas of the state participated in the exercise in the state which has been plagued by controversies.

(NAN)

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.