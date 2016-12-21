Nine Years Old DJ Thrills Audience In Calabar Christmas Village

By Otobong Clement

A nine years old boy, DJ Shine has thrilled guests at the 2016 Christmas show (DJ Night on Sunday) holding at the Christmas village, Calabar Municipality, Cross River State.

The nine years old who was called on stage to show what he could do, got the crowd thrilled as he fingered the disc jockey machine.

Standing on a plastic chair as the DJ wheel was taller than him, the audience was swept off their feet by his tunes.

His father who happens to be a professional disc jockey, DJ Big appreciates the Government of the State for such opportunity that allows youths to try their ability and talent.

He concluded by promising to do all within his prowess to keep DJ Shine fit and prayed the sky be his starting point.

