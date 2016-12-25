Oriflame Is Not A Get Rich Quick Scheme – Janet Katchang, Oriflame Consultant

By Ogar Monday

A Consultant with Oriflame, Mrs. Janet Katchang has stated that the business is not a get rich quick scheme and that for members to benefit from it, they will have to put in the required energy.

Mrs. Janet stated this at a training organized for her down-lines in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Her words, “Oriflame is not a get rich quick scheme but rather it’s a scheme where you build a residual income which you can will to your children and/or your family in case of any uncertainties, and they have been in existence for the past 49 years”.

Mrs. Katchang who is based in Abuja said she is in Calabar to see how she can join hands with her team and grow their businesses legitimately, saying some of them were distracted by the now ‘frozen’ ponzi scheme; MMM.

She added that one can benefit in three ways by joining the business, “look god by using the product, leverage on social capital by investing in it and making profits and finally have fun” and that members if serious can take it as a second stream of income, especially in this period of economic recession.

