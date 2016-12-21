Senate Express Worry Over Power Failure At Calabar Free Trade Zone

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Nigerian Senate has expressed its dissatisfaction with the lack of power supply to the Calabar duty-Free Trade Zone (CFTZ) in Cross River State where goods are landed, manufactured or reconfigured reports the Guardian.

The Senate made its position known when its committee on trade and investment led by Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki visited the CFTZ on oversight function recently.

Senator Fatimat who said the aim of the visit was to ensure that the investment of the Federal Government in the free trade zone meets the set goals called on the management to ensure there is electricity all round for the zone by sourcing for alternative power.

She assured the management of the free trade zone of the Senate’s support in ensuring that the zone functions optimally for the both government and investors.

In his remarks, the General Manager Business Development of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, Terhembe Nongo disclosed that the power issues are captured in the 2017 budget and would soon be addressed.

Also, Terhembe promised that a new independent power supply source will soon be worked out for the 33 companies operating in the FTZ.

Furthermore, Terhembe said a continuous interface on issues that concern trade and investment was needed in order to provide the necessary information that will be mutually beneficial to stakeholders.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.