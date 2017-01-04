4 Months Old Boy Found Dead In Calabar Gutter

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The dead body of a four-month-old baby boy was last week, found in a gutter, wrapped in a polythene bag, at Beebobsco Bus Stop along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar.

Vanguard quotes an eyewitness, Eme Douglas, who sells cement close to where the baby was discovered, said she saw the baby when she opened her shop in the early hours of yesterday, while sweeping the premises.

He said: “I saw the lifeless body of the baby boy this morning (yesterday), while sweeping our premises. Although I did not know when the baby was dropped there, I am certain it was in the early hours of today (yesterday).

“I do not even know who to contact. Some security agents have been here, but none of them picked the baby.”

At press time, a crowd had gathered at the scene, raining abuses on whoever abandoned the baby.

When contacted by Vanguard, Mr. James Ibor, a Principal Counsel, Basic Rights Counsel Initiative, said: “It is really sad and quite unfortunate that despite the volume of applications by different people at the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Social Welfare for adoption of children, somebody could have the guts to commit such sacrilege.”

The Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Social Welfare, Mr. Oliver Orok, directed inquiries to Calabar Urban Development Agency, CUDA, and also saddled them with the responsibility of evacuating the corpse.

