Again! Cross River Government To Audit Primary Health Care Workers

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Government has announced plans to audit workers in the Primary Health System in the state with a view to addressing challenges that will position it to achieve Universal Health Coverage by the end of 2018.

This is the second time in less than 180 days that they are been audited with the last one coming in September and October 2016.

The Primary Health Care workers are still under the unified local government scheme and partook in the last audit carried out by the state government less than 6 months ago which led to some of the workers not getting their salaries.

A directive to transfer them to the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency was issued by Governor Ben Ayade in December, a process which CrossRiverWatch gathered is still at the very initial stages.

“The notification of the “audit and head count per facility” is contained in a letter signed by the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu and dated January 24, 2017 and is scheduled to begin on the first week of February and last for a whole month” the CRSPHCDA posted on its website www.crsphcda.com Tuesday morning.

The audit according to the Agency’s website “Is necessary as the state aims to ensure it addresses challenges facing the system as it aims to re-position for greater efficiency to ensure the health needs of Cross Riverians is well catered for.”

The report quoted Dr. Edu saying that; “The necessary bodies have been notified and letters dispatched to that effect. The audit team will be joined by representatives of very vital parastatals of government and the labor unions to ensure best practices are followed.”

“This is in line with the directive of His Excellency, Senator Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State who is passionate about delivering efficient, quality and affordable health care for Cross Riverians.”

But, nurses in the state are currently on strike over the promotion of the Governor’s relative and it remains to be seen whether they will honor the invitation for an audit and head count per facility.

However, sources in the Agency say the industrial action will not affect the screening process as the nurses; “Technically will not be coming to work but for a semi – official assignment.”

As at press time, health facilities across the state are still grounded as nurses remain at home until the said promotion is reversed.

