Benue State Assembly End 3 Day Retreat At Obudu Ranch

By Ushang Ewa

The Benue State House of Assembly Friday ended a 3 day retreat for its 22 members at the Obudu mountain resort CrossRiverWatch sources say.

The retreat CrossRiverWatch gathered is aimed at deliberating comprehensively to chart a legislative framework for the development of Benue state which is bordered to the south by Cross River State.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue while declaring the retreat open called on the legislators to have fruitful deliberations in order to prepare them for a speedy consideration and passage of the 2017 appropriation bill he had earlier presented to them.

Ortom said the government explored sources of generating revenue which were not captured in the 2016 budget and disclosed the 2017 budget was prepared in a format that will position it to access funding from the Federal Government.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Honorable Terkimbi Ikyange in his remarks lauded Governor Ortom for facilitating the retreat and had urged his colleagues to use the retreat to exhaustively deliberate on issues concerning Benue state and not as a platform for confrontation with the executive.

As at press time CrossRiverWatch could not confirm whether the legislators have departed back to Benue or stayed back for a brief holiday.

