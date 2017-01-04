Budget 2017: Cross River Gets N3.7bn For Road Projects

By Ushang Ewa

Details from the Budget presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari shows that the Federal Government allocated NGN3.7 billion for roads construction in Cross River State under the federal ministry of works.

The state will also benefit with NGN6.5 billion allocated for the completion of the East-West road as section five which covers Oron in Akwa Ibom state to Calabar is also included in the project.

Also, on roads, NGN450 million was allocated to each of the 6 geo-political zones for general road repairs with NGN200 million allocated for the construction of Calabar-Oban-Asan-Okoroba-Ajassor road in Cross River State.

NGN250million has also been earmarked for Agro-processing plants in the Niger Delta states of Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Imo, Rivers and Akwa Ibom under the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The newly-added Section V of the East-West road, Oron-Calabar is to get NGN150 million.

Meanwhile, capacity building and empowerment in Agriculture and other value chains in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers states is to gulp NGN230 million of the ministry’s budget while youth and women empowerment training in oil and gas, mobile phones assembly and maintenance (The ministry’s phone MINDA, which is currently operational at the Tinapa Knowledge City in Calabar) among other skills is to gulp NGN140.179 million and the establishment of the Niger Delta fish production valley to get NGN100 million.

