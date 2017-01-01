CARNIVAL CALABAR 2016: Odo Lawrence Proposes To Pamela Nelson In Front Of Over 300 Crowd (VIDEO)

By Archibong Jeremiah

The Carnival Calabar 2016 edition was more than just fun for audience at Usang Iso Road by High Quality bakery as Odo Lawrence swept the over three hundred crowd off their feet by proposing to Pamela Nelson.

Odo told CrossRiverWatch TV that “We only live once so we just go for it, if you want to do it, just do it”.

Furthermore, he revealed that they have dated for about four to five months adding that, “When you know you know so you don’t need to take so long”.

On her part, an excited Pamela Nelson said “I’m so excited. I’m so happy, I never expected this at all, I’m just so happy, I don’t know I’m just so happy”.

