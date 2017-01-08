Cobham, Agbor, Orim Grace Ayade’s Chief Of Protocol Grandmother’s Memorial

By Jonathan Ugbal; Government House Correspondent

The quite village of Ikoneto in Akpabuyo local government area came alive Saturday, to a bevy of cars and personalities for Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade’s Chief of Protocol, Asikpo Okon paternal grandmother’s memorial service.

Ikoneto, a 50 minutes drive from Calabar, the capital city of Calabar is where Asikpo’s grandmother, the late Madam Asurua Offiong Offiong Ani died in May 2000 and was buried.

Acknowledging the support shown to him by colleagues, family and friends, an elated Asikpo during the reception ceremony at his Efut Ibonda country home after a memorial thanksgiving mass at Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Ikoneto Parish said he was short of words to convey his appreciation.

“I am honored by the large attendance of my dear paternal grandmother memorial and thanksgiving service from top government officials, senior citizens, the private sector, the immediate communities and the general public. God will honor you in several ways as you honored me” Asikpo said.

Notable among dignitaries present were former Deputy to Governor Liyel Imoke, Efiok Cobham, the Secretary to the State Government, Tina Agbor, Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade, Martin Orim, Commissioners and political appointees, past and serving.

The late madam Asurua served briefly as a post master after training in the 40’s and was first married to Asikpo-Okon in 1937.

She was born in 1918 and religiously, served as an elder of the Presbyterian Church, Ikoneto Parish for over a decade before her death.

She was also a community leader and was fondly known as “Ekaette” Ikoneto, Ibonda and Okoyong areas as well as beyond in Odukpani local government area.

