Construction Work On Bakassi Deep Sea Port Will Soon Commence – Ayade Speaks From China

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The actual commencement of construction work on the Bakassi deep seaport, received a further boost, last week, with the conclusion of arrangements in China by the Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade with some Chinese investors.

Ayade, who flew into China with some of his key commissioners and advisers a few hours after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock on Tuesday on the project, met with investors in Changsha and Hanan in Hunan Province.

Following the outcome of the meetings, Ayade said construction work on the seaport, which will be the deepest in the country, will soon commence.

The proposed seaport with a draft of over 16ft, enjoys the support of President Buhari, who during the flag-off of the 260km superhighway, the evacuation corridor for the seaport, promised to help with its actualization.

Recently the Federal Government gave approval to the Cross River State Government to procure a transaction advisor for the project.

This was after the Federal Ministry of Transport had set up an advisory and implementation committee for the project.

It would be recalled that Governor Ayade recently visited the President to discuss among other things, the proposed Bakassi deep seaport project and the 260 kilometer superhighway estimated to cost about N700 billion.

The deep seaport will boost the export of produce such as rice and banana as well as solid minerals.

The governor was also quoted to have said the deep seaport would not compete with existing Calabar port, but would complement it because the Bakassi port would be a 16 meters draft and will accommodate mother vessels especially from the Far East.

Photo caption: Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade flanked by (from left) Wang Zeal Huan, Senior Economist, International Banking Dept, Huan Regional Headquarters, Liu Yabin, International Banking Manager, Zhao yi, Senior manager, Export and Equipment Division after a meeting with Sino Sure in Changsha, China at the weekend.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.