Court Restrains Ayade From Appointing LG Caretaker Committees

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The High Court of Cross River State Monday restrained the governor of Cross River State, Senator Ben Ayade from appointing caretaker committees to man the 18 local government councils.

The tenure of the elected local government chairmen elapsed last month and the governor directed the former chairmen to hand over to their respective Heads of Local Government Administration, HOLGA without clear plans or any indication that the state is conducting new elections soon.

This prompted the All Progressives Congress APC, (Claimants), to file a suit against the governor at the High Court of Cross River State.

The court presided over by the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Okoi Itam in Suit No HC/7/2017, after hearing arguments by counsel to the Claimants APC, Barrister Utum Eteng, on the interpretation of section 7 (1) of the 1999 Constitution and counsel to the governor, issued an injunction restraining governor Ayade and the Cross River State Government from appointing Caretaker Committees to run the affairs of the 18 local government councils.

The court further restrained the 18 Heads of Local Government Administration who have taken over the running of the Councils from performing any of the functions of a democratically elected local government in the said councils.

