Cross River Born Medical Doctor Earns Distinction From University Of Sheffield

While the battle for the soul of Nigeria and the effort to sex up the country’s image intensifies, Nigerians at home and across the world are leaving no one in doubt in proving themselves as good people from a great nation who are committed to the course of building society.

A paradigm of these Nigerians is an Akwa-Cross Medical Doctor, Abasi Ubong Akpakpan, a Cross Rverian by birth and Akwa Ibomite by marriage.

Born in Odukpani, Cross River State, Dr. Abasi Akpakpan attended Command Children’s School, Calabar, and later proceeded to holy child secondary school where she obtained her West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exam (WASSCE) in 1998. Then in 1999 she proceeded to the prestigious University of Calabar to study medicine.

After graduating from the medical school in 2007, the young doctor did her National Youth Service in Cross River State at the Neuro-psychiatric Hospital Calabar.

In 2011, Dr. Akpakpan’s brilliant and excellent performance in medical service earned her a job in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where she is currently working as the Senior Resident Doctor in the department of Community Medicine.

With her sense of humility, dedication and passion for excellent medical practice, Dr. Akpakpan couldn’t resist her burning flare to further her study in medical profession despite the seeming juicy position she holds as the assistant chief resident doctor in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

This resulted in her enrollment in the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom for Master’s Degree in Public Health.

With sheer determination and a burning desire for excellence, Dr. Akpakpan kept her ever shining light and consequently completed her Masters Degree program with a Distinction, adding to the list of Nigerians who continue to raise the flag of the country high in the UK.

Suffice to say that Dr. Akpakpan’s impressive performance is not only an honor for Nigeria but also a pride to Nigerians that bring glory to the University of Calabar where it all began and also the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where she works as a resident doctor.

Her ability to strike a balance between matrimonial business and study-time as well as her passion and real advance for medical knowledge in order to offer professional service and contribute her quota towards the overall well being of her people are qualities worth emulation, especially by aspiring medical professionals.

