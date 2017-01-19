Cross River EXCO Approves N3Billion For Boki East – West Road, Boje Bridge

By Jonathan Ugbal; Government House Correspondent

The Cross River State Executive Council Wednesday sitting in its first full session for 2017 approved the sum of NGN3billion for the construction of the Boki East-West road and the Boje bridge CrossRiverWatch authoritatively reports.

The road has been the subject of controversy in succeeding administrations with indigenes forced to travel through either Etung – Ikom or Obanliku – Obudu – Bekwarra – Ogoja to get to the other side of Boki due to the collapse of the road.

CrossRiverWatch also gathered that the council may have approved the use of direct labor for the execution of the contract whose duration is yet to be known.

Also approved is the sum of NGN697,440,120.10k for the purchase of 3 motorized drilling rigs, geophysical equipment, support vehicles and accessories for the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency under the Ministry of Water Resources.

The Information and Orientation Commissioner who disclosed this to CrossRiverWatch regretted that her counterparts had other official duties to attend to hence could not be available to brief Correspondents on the technical details of the contracts.

Furthermore, the EXCO presided over by Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu approved the payment of NGN300 million for consultants preliminary works on the Fidelity Bank loan processes under the ministry of New Cities Development.

The state is also approved the partnership with Intecs Consultant Services (Philippines) to pay the tuition and other support fees for 15 Cross Riverians for 1 year ship board training program in the Philippines at the cost of NGN300 million under the ministry of Transport.

Approval was also given for the Civil Engineering work component of the construction of the 21 MegaWatt power plant in Calabar under the ministry of Finance while the approval for the execution of Obudu street light project was given following the memo raised by the Commissioner for Power.

