Cross River Health Commissioner Debunks Rumors Of Polio Outbreak In Odukpani

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong has debunked the rumor that there is an outbreak of poliomyelitis in Odukpani LGA of Cross River State.

The Commissioner has also mandated the state epidemiology team to conduct another round of Polio sensitization in the state and issue a briefing as soon as possible.

She further called on members of the public not to be deterred by the rumors but be very vigilant as the yuletide season has increased the influx of people into the state.

According to her, “Polio, also known as poliomyelitis and infantile paralysis, is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to paralysis, breathing problems, or even death. Polio, in its most debilitating forms, displays symptoms such as paralysis and death. However, most people with polio don’t display any symptoms or become noticeably sick. When symptoms do appear, they differ depending on the type of polio.

“If you notice any person, especially children, with symptoms such as neck and back stiffness, abnormal reflexes, and trouble with swallowing and breathing, limb weakness, report immediately at the nearest medical facility. The hallmark is prevention by immunization and personal hygiene.

“Medical personnel are hereby directed to report any case of suspected poliomyelitis immediately to the state epidemiologist.”

The Commissioner also applauded healthcare professionals in the state for their show of resilience in the fight against all forms of diseases.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.