Cross River Health Insurance Agency Inaugurated

By Ogar Monday

The Cross River state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong has inaugurated members of the Board of the Cross River State Health Insurance Agency.

Speaking at the event which held at the Ministry of Health conference room, Dr. Asibong stated that the inauguration of the Agency’s board is the first step towards the implementation of the scheme.

She added that it is on the shoulders of the new members that the success of the scheme lies and encouraged them to do their best to ensure the fulfillment of the objectives of the scheme.

The commissioner further added that a cursory look at those appointed into the agency puts her mind at rest, because according to her, from the caliber of names she has seen, she is sure they will be able to carry out the task before them.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Agency, Dr. Kanu Aya said that the Governor took a very bold step to think of the Cross River Health Insurance scheme and having bestowed confidence on them by appointing them into the agency, they can only but work tirelessly to make sure the scheme succeeds.

The chairman said the next step after the inauguration is to work on the guidelines of the scheme.

Members of the board that were inaugurated include Kanu Aya as Chairman, Barrister Joseph Eyo as Secretary, with Mr. Morris Ofem, Hon. Mboung Oqua Otop, Capt. John Eki, Prince Sunday Awara and Hon. Fidelis Ayiri all as members.

