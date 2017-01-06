Cross River Information Boss Fetes Government House Correspondents, Donates Television

By Jonathan Ugbal; Government House Correspondent

In a bid to ensure proper media monitoring and effective reportage of activities in Government House Calabar, Cross River Information and Orientation Commissioner, Rosemary Archibong recently donated an ultra modern television set to Government House Correspondents.

“You need to be watching yourselves and the work that you are doing” Archibong said while presenting a 40 inch Samsung Light Emitting Diode (LED) Smart television set to the chairman of the press corps, Rasheed Olanrewaju.

Archibong who then briefed correspondents on the activities of the state government in 2016 urged the newsmen to be more committed as 2017 promises to be more rewarding.

She lauded the press corps for effectively reporting the state activities and “putting out the right information.”

She also inaugurated the press corps executive elected 3 months ago and promised to look into the bureaucratic processes involved in creating an ultra modern and world standard archive for the Governors office and the state at large even though she blamed dwindling revenues and the harsh economy facing Nigeria for the slow start to the administration.

In his remarks, Rasheed commended the Commissioner for her gesture which he said was the first of its kind in the history of the press corps and promised that all correspondents will strive to develop the state through positive, accurate, balanced and developmental reportage of the state’s activities.

