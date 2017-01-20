Cross River SUBEB Set To Commence Rehabilitation Of 235 Primary Schools

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River State Universal Basic Education, SUBEB has disclosed that the government has released 237 contract award letters amounting to a total of N3.6billion for the 2012-2015 Universal Basic Education (UBE) intervention projects.

This followed the approval of N1.04billion as counterpart funding to enable the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) access the 2016 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) matching grant.

Speaking with reporters in Calabar, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Stephen Odey, said this would provide more funds for SUBEB to embark on its projects across the state.

He noted that the Board was determined to ensure qualitative, uninterrupted and competitive basic education in the state.

Odey said the Board had released 237 award letters for the 2012-2015 Universal Basic Education (UBE) intervention projects.

He said: “With the release of these 237 letters, there will be massive infrastructural development in our basic education sector, the first of its kind in Cross River State.”

In addition to the letters, Odey said the Board had released an award letter for the Canadian International Model School to be cited in Obudu Local Government Area.

Odey said the award letters were released after undergoing due process, with approvals received from UBEC and Ayade based on an action plan earlier submitted and approved.

He promised that the projects would commence after proper documentation, signing of agreement and a 15 per cent mobilisation to contractors. He assured that the projects would be carried out to specification.

Odey also said the Board procured 85,000 textbooks of various subjects; 778 magnetic boards and ghost dusters to phase out the old chalk and black boards method; 51,000 plastic tables and chairs; 682 customized pieces of state-of-the-art table tennis, bats and balls (outdoor) sporting equipment purchased overseas to encourage sporting activities in schools, and the purchase of four brand new Hilux vehicles, a jeep; as well as video and still cameras to aid monitoring and supervision of projects.

He assured that the Board would continue to make its activities transparent as the rehabilitation will be carried out by UBEC and the state government.

