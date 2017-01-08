Cross River To Ask FG For 10,000 Metric Tonnes Of Fertilizer

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

The Cross River State Government Friday said it is seeking to participate in the Federal Government’s fertilizer scheme to boost yield and productivity in the state’s agricultural sector.

The State Executive Council in an emergency session presided by deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu adopted the presentation by the Agriculture Commissioner, Professor Anthony Eneji.

The spokesperson to the Government and Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Rosemary Archibong disclosed that the scheme will aid farmers in the state.

“The first EXCO session of 2017 took a look at the Agriculture sector and with the farming season at hand decided to participate in the Federal Government fertilizer scheme. What this means is that our farmers will get fertilizer to ensure high yield” she said.

“Part of the requirement to participate entails that the State Executive Council must have a resolution to that effect and the State House of Assembly should also do same, support that resolution, then we can now communicate to the federal that we have interest in participating” Professor Eneji told CrossRiverWatch on phone.

On the quantity of fertilizer, Eneji said that; “We are keying for 10,000 metric tonnes”, further said; “The state will need to issue an IFPO to the federal government and then the fertilizers will be supplied and sold at a reduced subsidized rate, but sold at a rate that the government can recover whatever the IFP is going to cost.”

