Emulate Peaceful Nature Of Cross River State, Senate Minority Leader, Akpabio Tell Other States

By Archibong Jeremiah

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has urged other States of the Federation to adopt the peaceful nature of Cross River State.

Senator AKpabio made the call while speaking with journalists at the 2016 edition of Carnival Calabar where he said, “Prof. Ayade has shown that Government is continuous for him to continue what was left behind by his predecessors and to make all efforts to ensure he improves on what he met on ground, he needs encouragement and that is why I am here. I believe in continuity and as far as I am concerned this is something that will unify Africa and Nigeria.

“I have a contingent from Akwa Ibom State here courtesy of my Governor, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. When I was Governor for eight years I made sure we took part in everything done here in the carnival. My presence here as the Senate Minority Leader is to stamp the PDP stamp and seal on this event to show that all the senators of the opposition party and House of Representatives members are in support of what the Governor is doing.

“We are very proud of him and the giant stride that he’s making with the fact that he is prepared to continue what he met on the ground but to improve upon it both in terms of infrastructure and socialization, I think this is an amazing event for Christmas all Africans should support what I’m seeing here.

“You realize that any State that does not welcome visitors does not grow, that is something I have found out, today in Cross River there are twenty two countries that are here, this already shows the peace that exist in this State and the effort of the Governor to ensure the security of lives and properties. And I think that is what other States should copy; they should do everything to ensure peaceful coexistence between brothers, different religions, tribes and different people”, he said.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.