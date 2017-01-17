ITU – IKOT OFFIONG CRISIS: Police Deny Reports Of Road Blockade

By Jeremiah Archibong

The Cross River State Police command has debunked speculations that the renewed communal crisis between natives of Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State and Ikot Offiong in Odukpani local government area of Cross River State has led to angry youths blocking Itu bridge which is the major entrance and exit out of Cross River.

Speaking with our reporter, the State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo said: “The cause actually is a land they are dragging for, the Akwa Ibom people had planted on their farm and trying to harvest the people were stopping them, then they started having quarrels and fight, as at last week we sent our men there, the area is calm.

“But as at this week we heard another news that boys had gathered and blocked the road, as at yesterday we deployed more men to that area, our men are there, the mobile police force, the army too we collaborate with them to make sure that area is peaceful.

“As at yesterday, the road was still free, maybe they are using what happened a day before yesterday to judge today, we have the power, when we say stop this they will stop except if we are not on ground, as far as the police and other security agencies are on ground to help the police combat this fight, as at this morning everywhere is calm we have not received any other report.” she ended.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.