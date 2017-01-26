No Bank Verification Number, No Salary – Cross River SUBEB Chair, Dr. Stephen Odey

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Executive Chairman of the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey has warned that no salary will be paid to any teacher or staff of the Local Education Authorities who has no Bank Verification Number, BVN.

Dr. Odey gave the warning at St. Joseph’s Primary School, Okuku, Yala Local Government Area, center for the ongoing personnel audit, biometric/image capturing and promotion/upgrading exercise at the Okuku center, Yala.

The Cross River State SUBEB Chairman disclosed that the board under his leadership is committed to digitally upgrade facilities of the board and the schools in the state to effectively cover and know what is happening daily in our schools across the state just by a click of the button.

He explained that the essence of investing in such sophisticated facilities is to digitalize the state education system at the basic level and to monitor the activities of teachers on daily basis, adding that there is every need to embrace digitalization in the system bearing in mind that the state number one citizen, Governor Ben Ayade himself is a highly digital person.

Dr. Odey informed them that the essence of the entire exercise which is based on the nominal roll submitted to the board by Secretaries of Local Education Authorities is to ensure that all genuine teachers and other staff within the system are properly and digitally documented and those who refuse to submit themselves for the personnel audit, biometric image capturing and promotion/upgrading will only have themselves to blame.

He charged them to be committed to their duties and to avoid any act that will be inimical to their career progression or continous retention as staff of the board and Cross River State Government, explaining that the board will attend to all those concerned during the exercise.

Dr. Odey reiterated his earlier position that he will be comfortable if he is seen as a wicked man so long as he is doing the right thing for the overall good and progress of Cross River State, while stressing the need for them to reciprocate government gesture of improving their welfare and conducive environment for both teaching and learning in the state.

He allayed the teacher’s fears and assured them that there was no need to be afraid so long as they do the right thing and they have the right and genuine certificates.

Some lucky and qualified staff and teachers were promoted while some received both upgrade and promotion. The exercise is still ongoing.

