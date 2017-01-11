NUJ, Cross River Online Journalists Meet, Commit To Forging New Front

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The leadership of the Cross River State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ and the Association of Cross River Online Journalists ACROJ yesterday met in Calabar to discuss pressing issues affecting the fortunes of the profession in the state.

The meeting which held at the NUJ press center in Calabar also explored ways and areas of synergy and partnership between the mainstream and online media practitioners in the state with a view to advancing the interest and welfare of journalists.

Speaking during the interaction, Mr. Victor Udu the Chairman of the state council of the NUJ said his administration is committed to building a healthy working relationship with the online journalists and open channels of cooperation to see how the interest of the profession can be advanced in the state.

“Since I came into this office, I have insisted that we cannot continue to work at cross purposes. I said it from day one that I cannot be chairman here without working with the online people. We are all doing the same work and there is no need for us to think that we can work differently.

“That is the reason I have looked forward to this meeting with a lot of anticipation and I am very happy that you people are here today and this will give us the opportunity to explore avenues of synergizing and working together for the interest of the profession and our state. That will give us more power and more strength even against our foes and create more opportunities for practitioners.” he said.

Mr. Odu said his administration has also commenced a process of membership revalidation to ensure a clean up of those who are bringing the name of the profession to disrepute.

Hope Obeten, a member of the ACROJ Board of Trustees and acting chairman of the online practitioners in his response assured the NUJ Chair that ACROJ was not a stand alone organization but an affiliate of the NUJ and had always been willing and ready to work with the NUJ.

“We appreciate this opportunity to engage the NUJ. We have always made it clear that ACROJ is an affiliate and not a rival of the NUJ. We emerged only as a vanguard to protect the interest of a new field of the profession and we look forward to a healthy working relationship with the union under your leadership. We are convinced that working with the NUJ will make both of us stronger and this presents a new opportunity for us to forge that relationship and break new fronts.”

The meeting had representatives from both unions present and also made some far reaching resolutions.

