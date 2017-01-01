Obono Obla Pledges Jerseys, Boots For Ugep Unity Cup 2017 Edition

By Ojeka Odey

Chief Okoi Obono Obla, Special Assistant on Prosecution to President Buhari has pledged to partner the organizers of Late Pa Charles Ugep unity cup to provide football boots and jerseys for the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Speaking at the end of the 2016 edition of the tournament, Obla lauded the winners and urged the losers to be encouraged by their performance to do more next year.

He said, “Both teams played well. But there must be a winner. I encourage the losers not to give up. So I urge you all to prepare for next year Ugep unity cup competition 2017”.

Promising that, “I will sponsor your jerseys and boots”. He also pledged to give one hundred thousand (100,000) naira to Ikpakapit FC and Ijom FC who came first and second.

On his part, the SA to Governor Ayade on Limestone and Organizer of the unity cup, Chief Nelson Obono Ofem said the competition which is to honor his late dad has come to stay.

The competition is held yearly with teams across the four political wards in Ugep, Yakurr LGA participating.

The 2016 edition saw Ikpakapit ward FC emerge winner of the 3rd edition after beating Ijom FC 4-2 in penalty shootout while Biko Biko ward FC came third by beating Ketabebe FC.

