OBUDU: Youths Seal Fuelling Stations Over 10 Naira Increase In Pump Price

By Ikwen Atuaka

No fewer than three fuelling stations in Obudu local government area of northern Cross River State have been forcibly closed over an increase in the pump price by angry youths.

Led by the President, Benedict Agba the youths went round the fueling stations in Obudu urban Sunday morning and chased attendants away, forcing them to close early in the stations which were suspected to have fuel and were selling above the usual NGN150.

This came less than 24 hours after he had threatened that the youths will go “GAGA” in a Facebook post if nothing was done about it.

“Pls can anybody tell me why fuel dealers in Obudu will sale fuel for =N=160.00 a litre?????, else the Youths will go GAGA (sic)” Agba had posted Saturday night at about 8:00 PM.

Agba told CrossRiverWatch that everybody was feeling the pangs of the harsh economy, from the motorcyclists to fuel sellers and none were happy with the increment in the pump price.

However, one fuelling station was not closed and when asked why, Agba said the owner had pleaded with them and reversed the price after disclosing his colleagues had asked him to sell at NGN160.

As at press time, CrossRiverWatch was yet to get comments from the owners of the sealed fueling stations as they were not on site. Also, phone calls to them either did not connect or were not taken.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.