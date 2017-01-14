Plans In Top Gear For Martin Luther King Jr’s Day In Calabar

By Frank Edima

The United States Embassy, Public Affairs Section and American Corners across the six geo-politician zones in Nigeria are planning to host a program to commiserate Martin Luther King Jr’s Day in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The program is slated for 16th and 17th January, 2017 at American Corner Calabar (ACC) secretariat housed in Information Technology Village located at the former Women Development Center, Parliamentary Road, Calabar.

The ACC Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Ann Mesembe, made this information known during a phone conversation with this reporter revealing that mobilization is currently going on with some Community Based Organizations, NGOs, individuals among others with vested interests in community development to participate in the event.

According to her, “the Martin Luther King Jr’s day will be marked with varieties of programs including a film show titled ‘A Force More Powerful’ alongside a Leadership Café with the Leasers and Coordinators of American Corners, U.S. Embassy, Public Affairs Section”.

She added that participants will benefit from a wide range of global opportunities that will be exposed by the organizers.

She concluded by calling on organizations and individuals to participate in the event.

American Corner also known as AC is a jointly sponsored partnership between the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy and host country institutions.

They provide access to current and reliable information about the U.S. through book collections, the internet and local programming.

An A.C. serves as an Information Resource Center similar to a U.S. Public Library reference services. The multimedia, books and periodical collections are open to members of the general public.

