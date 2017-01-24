War Breaks Out Between Obudu And Tivs

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The perenial war between the Obudu people and the neighbouring Tivs in Benue state has just resumed and is still ongoing at this time.

CrossRiverWatch reported yesterday that, after getting intel that the Tivs were preparing to attack Obudu, some communities in Obudu also started stockpiling arms to defend themselves in the case of any attack.Our reporter in Obudu, Ikwen Atuaka who is near the scene of the resumed hostilities in Obudu say he can hear intense gunshots from both ends of the divide along Akasom Road, by the Girls Secondary school in Obudu.

According to Ikwen, “there are no reports of casualty yet but the gun shots are very intense and this started only minutes ago. There is no security presence of any form on the ground yet but the police in Obudu are sure aware of what is going on because the gunshots are audible even from the police station which is not far from here. People are running and scampering for safety and there is a alot of uncertainty in the air. I am here on the ground and will continue to monitor the situation.”

CrossRiverWatch will bring you further update as events unfold.

