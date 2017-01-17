Yache Gets Multi Million Comprehensive Primary Health Center

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Yache community in Yala local government area of northern Cross River state have applauded Governor Ben Ayade for approving the construction of a new comprehensive health center in Uchu.

The Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu and the Chairman Of the state Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB, Dr. Stephen Odey who led the discussions with the chiefs and traditional rulers as well as opinion leaders in Yache on where the health center will be sited say there were astonished by the reception they received from the mammoth crowd they met on arrival.

Heading straight to the palace amidst chanting from the excited crowd, who were screaming “Ayade carry go! we no want another”, the duo informed the council of chiefs of their mission.

They were however met with more surprises when the Yache leaders said the had gone past negotiating on where to site the health center saying all the want is the official laying of the foundation of the center so that work can begin. The groundbreaking exercise was then performed amidst pomp and pageantry.

The head of the traditional rulers council, HRH Hillary Agi said Yache people had been long forgotten by government until the emergence of Senator Ben Ayade as Governor.

He noted that Yache didn’t have any health facility or schools, except for some shanties constructed by community effort, and no road leading to their communities. But that Senator Ben Ayade has remembered them and has brought several new class room blocks to their schools and now he has brought life to the Yache nation.

He said: “Please let the Governor know that Yache nation will give him comprehensive total support and he doesn’t even need to come here for campaigns!

Responding, The DG CRSPHCDA, Dr. Betta Edu said she is short of words and wished the Governor was present in person to see the life, excitement and hope he has given to the Yache nation.

She noted that the ‘promise keeper’, Senator Ben Ayade is poised to reach all the communities that had been forgotten by previous governments, to provide them with quality health care services.

Dr. Edu noted that Cross River State is on a fast track to achieving Universal Health Coverage through Ayade Care and the revitalization of the primary health system in the state.

She said the Yache health center is a big project worth millions of Naira that will truly bring life to the Yache nation as it will have direct effect on reduction of maternal mortality and childhood mortality as well as bring quality health care to their door steps.

Dr Stephen Odey, who described Governor Ayade as his father and the father of the Yache nation that had been long forgotten, noted that Governor Ayade has done the impossible for Yache nation and as such they must reciprocate.

High point of the event was the laying of foundation stone by The DG, Dr Betta Edu, Chairman SUBEB, Dr. Stephen Odey, Barrister Anyogo, along with the traditional rulers.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned a Primary Health Center last week in Abuja and called on state governors to invest resources to revitalize PHCs which will provide health care for the very poor and down trodden in society.

