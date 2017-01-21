Yakurr Community Hands Over Science School To State Government

By Odey Ojeka

The Ijiman Science Academy has been handed over to the Cross River State Government by the Okurobong community council of chiefs.

The institution was built by the community and located 120 kilometers north of Calabar the state capital, in a bid to provide education at an affordable cost to its indigenes and after years of operating it was recently handed over to the State Secondary Education Board.

“I am happy for our community to have a government owned school” said Elder Otor Arikpo who heads the council of chiefs.

Represented by Local Government Education Secretary, Elder Michael Ibiang, Arikpo pointed out that; “Because of the distance to other public schools that is why we decided to established this school for our children.

“Among the four wards in Ugep, Girls secondary school is located at Ijom, Community secondary school is located at Biko Biko while Dr. Okoi Arikpo memorial secondary school is in Ikpakapit. Now we have our own government owned school in Ijiman ward. We are ready to give government land to build their permanent site.”

Receiving the institution, the executive chairman SSEB, Johnson Ugbor commended the council of chiefs and called on them to continuously collaborate with the government in order to maintain a good education standard in the school.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Education Goddy Ettah, represented by the Director of Quality Assurance in the ministry, one Mrs. Victoria lauded the initiative of the traditional leaders and said some of the best hands will be retained.

“We need to appreciate our hard working governor Senator Ben Ayade for accepting to approve this school. I also appreciate the community chiefs for accepting the government to collect this school. The names of the private teachers who were in this school has been sent to the board. They would be selected based on their qualifications and merit” she said.

