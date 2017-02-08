8 Year Old Bright Udoh, Steals Show At Maiden Calabar Table Tennis Championship

By Ushang Ewa

Eight-year-old Bright Joel Udoh stole the show at the grand finale of the maiden Calabar open schools table tennis championship following his performance at the three-day tournament where he emerged top in the primary school’s category.

Udoh, a pupil of Prison Primary School Calabar thrashed Victor Ogar of De-Montes Primary School in the final game displaying skills that drew applause from fans and dignitaries at the event held at the Hope Waddel Training Institute reports The Guardian.

His prowess with the bat led Cross River coach, Richard Edem to announce his intent to groom the player to be a world-beater despite his physical size.

Glory Joshua of PCN Akim won Gold in the primary school Girls single category while Precious Uduak of Bishop King School and Bread Bassey of PCN Akim won silver and bronze respectively in the NTTF sanctioned event.

The first four winners in the Secondary and Primary school’s categories were awarded prize monies for their efforts with the managing director of First Micro Finance Bank limited, Ima Onoko disclosing that they have opened savings accounts for 18 pupils and students of both sexes who performed well in the tournament.

The Chairman of the Cross River State Sports council, Orok Duke in his remarks announced that the winners will represent the state at the South-South table tennis championship and pledged that the council will do its best to encourage children to develop interest in sports.

Over 103 primary and secondary schools competed in the tournament whose prize money is NGN200,000.

