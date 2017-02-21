ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAPPING: Cross River Introduces ‘Hafiz Law’, Offers N1 Million For Whistle blowers

By Our Correspondent

The Cross River State Government is to introduce a whistle blowing law code-named the “Hafiz Law”, named after the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, who has been posted to the state about two weeks ago.

The State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade who disclosed this when the new Commissioner of Police paid him a courtesy visit at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Calabar today, also revealed that a whistle blower whose information on kidnapping and armed robbery turned out to be authentic and actionable will be rewarded with the sum of N1 Million.

Governor Ayade explained that the new law will be named after the new Police Commissioner for his doggedness in policing and for crushing the robbery challenges he confronted within one week of his resumption in the State.

He also commended the new CP for the professional conduct and expertise he has exhibited within a week of his resumption.

Ayade said that the people of Cross River who had had earlier contact with civilization are nationally and internationally known to be peaceful, polished, and withdrawn people who hate violence with a passion, but love life and live in peace and harmony with others, showing visitors/strangers extreme hospitality, adding that 99 percent of crimes committed in the state are carried out by elements from other states of the federation.

The Cross River Governor further revealed that Calabar was among the three cities certified by the Canadian authority to be the safest cities in Nigeria for the citizens of that country to travel to and do business followed by Lagos and Abuja.

He disclosed that as part of his administration’s zero tolerance for all forms of criminality, the state has enacted an anti-kidnapping law that prescribes capital punishment for any convicted kidnapper.

The governor however cautioned the police to ensure thorough investigation in each case of kidnapping to forestall punishing innocent persons and promised to support the new Commissioner of Police with the necessary logistics to carry out his duty of effectively dealing with robberies and communal clashes in the state.

Speaking earlier, the new Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said that he resumed duty in Cross River barely two weeks ago and that within a week of his resumption, he was confronted with some challenges which with the cooperation of Cross Riverians, he was able to surmount.

He said some of the armed robbers that the command arrested during the week will be prosecuted.

Mr. Inuwa lauded the government and people of Cross River for the warm reception accorded him and assured that he is fully committed to working to accomplish the mandate which he has been given by the Inspector-General of Police.

