Ayade Departs London For South Africa For High Level Meeting With Agric/Infrastructure Investors

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state is expected to depart London for South Africa tomorrow where he is scheduled to hold a high level meeting with investors in the Agriculture sector and infracstructure development in the state.

The governor is also expected to leave South Africa after the meeting and return to Europe where he will meet with Dutch investors in Holland who have also indicated interest in establishing a Cocoa processing plant in Ikom LGA in central Cross River.

Recall that Governor Ayade who is on a 3 weeks investment hunt has closed deals in China, UAE and England and now leaving for South Africa, Holland, Spain and Germany to return to Nigeria to receive the British investors with whom he has closed deals with in London on the 20th of February, 2017 in Calabar.

Meanwhile a team of Indians consultants from Delhi led by the Managing Director, GSDE Garment Consultant Ltd. India, Mr. Samson David have also arrived Calabar for a joint venture discussion with the Cross River State Government on the Garment Factory.

The Indian contingent were received by the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry who conducted them round the garment factory on a facility tour.

While reacting to the governor’s latest journey, a development consultant and property developer, Mr. Arikpo Odein Ogon said, “Ayade’s investment drive has been unprecedented in the history of our state. I am particularly impressed with his desire to cut cost in governance and how he has managed to utilize lean resources to achieve so much.

“Ayade travels with only one aid and carries his own luggage and most travels cost is borne by himself. His focus is to cut anything cuttable so as to pay salaries. While his intellect and contact does the investment and infrastructure.”

