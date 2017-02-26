Ayade Swears In New Permanent Secretaries

By Our Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has sworn in 30 new permanent secretaries with a view to ensure they use their experience to stabilize ministries, department and agencies of government and grow the state’s revenue profile.

The permanent secretaries are senior civil servants who are appointed by the Governor and oversee the administration of government parastatals.

This is the largest number ever sworn in at a particular time findings by CrossRiverWatch reveal.

The ceremony which held at the EXCO chambers of the Governor’s office in Calabar was delayed for over five hours with the Governor in his office while invited guests and colleagues of the permanent secretaries waited patiently with some reportedly dozing off.

Ayade challenged them to be proactive and spend their earnings within the state to grow the local economy.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.