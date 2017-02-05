Cross River Born Bassey Ekpenyong Lights Up Big Brother Naija

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Cross River state born Bassey Asuquo Ekpenyong, a native of Creek Town in Odukpani LGA stormed the Big Brother Nigeria House late but with a wave of energy that has distinguished him among the house mates.

Apart from his well built sexy body which is almost characteristic of Cross River celebrities like Inyanya, Bassey’s charismatic presence is what has distinguished him in the house so far.

Born into the family of Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong from Creek Town, he had his primary and secondary education in Lagos and then Calabar, went to the University of Calabar, studied Theater and Media studies from where he graduated with a second class upper degree.

He did his NYSC in Ekiti state. On return he relocated to Lagos to find greener pastures. He played Betrus the Bottler in the famous OJO’S in the house series on EBONY LIVE TV, which ran for a whole season, featured in the Popular The Johnson’s showing on DSTV, done a couple of TV commercials like the recent condom adverts currently showing nation wide.

He is entertainment personified, he is an Actor, Dancer, Drummer, Singer, Creative Writer, among other things.

How to vote and save Bassey Ekpenyong from being evicted…

1. Vote via SMS:

You can send a text message to the number 32052, make sure that you write the word “VOTE” followed by Bassey Ekpenyong.

2. Vote via WeChat:

Go to your Google Play store or Apple store and download the WeChat app. Once the app is downloaded on your phone, register using your mobile number. Then add the AfricaMagicTV official account as contact.

From the AfricaMagic account, select BBNaija, and VOTE. You will be prompted to validate your number by typing it with the international dialing code (+234) format.

You will receive a code which you type in, and you will then be validated!

Data charges apply.

Note that voting lines close at 8PM (West African Time) on Saturday.

His Face Book account, Bassey Ekpenyong. Instagram, Bassey Ekpenyong

