Cross River Born Wofai Samuel, To Host 2017 Nigerian Writers Awards In Lagos

By Ogar Monday

Organizers of the Nigerian Writers Award(NWA) have announced Cross River born MC,TV host and comedienne Wofai Samuel as host of the 2017 Nigeria Writers Awards to be held on the 19th of February at the Ace Olivia, Lagos City Mall.

Making the announcement on their Instagram page, NWA said “Nigerian Writers Award officially unveils one of Nigeria’s seasoned multi-award winning broadcaster as the host of the 2017 award ceremony.”

The statement goes further to state, “she (Wofai Samuel) is known for her dynamism and professionalism, whose clientele cuts across the oil and gas sector, finance/banking, tourism, utilities, aviation, telecommunication, technology, power and energy.”

The Nigerian Writers Award is a prestigious writers award featuring 168 nominees, 24 categories, 28 award winners and 4 recognition award of excellence.

A graduate of Zoology/Environmental Biology from the University of Calabar and an alumna of the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, Wofai Samuel has hosted many headline making events including the CBN e-Banking retreat, West Africa Power Industry Award among others.

