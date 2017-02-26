Cross River Confirms LASSA Fever Death

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Government has confirmed the death of an unnamed pregnant woman due to Lassa Fever at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH in the states capital city of Calabar.

The health commissioner, Dr. inyang Asibong, disclosed this in a statement signed by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr. Joseph Bassey and issued midweek.

The confirmation comes on the heels of positive test results gotten from the institute of Lassa Fever research in Irrua, Edo state where samples taken from the victim allegedly from Benue state were sent.

The statement urged members of the public to remain calm and be vigilant and call the following numbers in the case of a suspected Lassa fever case.

State Epidemiologist 08059282709 State Director of Medical/Dental Services 07030997484 State Acting Director for Public Health 08057422164

The body of the victim, CrossRiverWatch gathered, has been disposed properly and the attending medical team quarantined while the ward where she was kept has been isolated.

Lassa Fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted via contact by humans with foods or household items contaminated by rodent urine or faeces.

The illness has an incubation period of 7-21 days and the symptoms include generalized weakness, fever and malaise that does not respond to anti malarials or antibiotics.

Other symptoms include sore throat, vomit, nausea, muscle pain, headache, chest and abdominal pains, diarrhea, facial swelling which may follow with bleeding from the mouth, nose and vagina.

