Cross River Government, Private Consortium Bankroll Table Tennis Championship In Calabar

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River Government, with support from a private consortium would on February 8 flag off a three-day table tennis championship to discover new talents, support sports and quality education.

Orok Duke, Chairman, Cross River Sports Commission, who disclosed this Sunday to sports writers, said the Calabar Primary/Secondary Schools Table Tennis Championship would hold at the Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar.

He said the championship to be held in boys’ and girls’ categories is sponsored by Royal International Farms and Estates Limited, First Royal Micro-finance Bank and triple star Printing Press.

According to Duke a total prize money of N200, 000 will be on offer in the singles and doubles categories of the championship.

He also lauded the sponsors for blazing the trail, adding that their gesture would no doubt encourage other members of the organized private sector to support sports development.

He said they were part of the five companies to sponsor two out of the 43 sports run by the Commission to continue to make Cross River one of the leading state in sports in Nigeria.

He also thanked the Akwa Ibom Government for supporting Cross River with professional mats and other equipment to enable it to host the just concluded Taekwondo championship, sponsored by the three companies in Calabar.

Also speaking, Usen Umoh, the General Manager of the consortium expressed their belief that the championship would discover future stars to succeed Aruna Quadri, Offiong Edem. Cecilia Akpan and Funke Oshonaike in the sports.

He said the sponsors would in their own way give back to the society “through supporting sustainable sports development in Cross River State’’.

“The making of success tomorrow is predicated on giving the children the right kind of education today, a total process by which knowledge is imparted, faculties trained and skills developed’’.

“Sports and physical education are collectively considered integral part of quality education. They are the basic foundation for building physical and mental well-being.

“Our desire is to discover new talents, popularize the game across primary and secondary schools. We are excited to partner with Cross River State Sports Commission to sponsor this championship,’’ he said

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.