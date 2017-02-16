Cross River Government Reverses Order Of Acquisition Of 10km Land On Either Side Of Super Highway

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Owing to what must have been sustained pressure from environmental activists and host communities about possible land annexation, the Cross River state government has succumbed to reversing its earlier order to acquire 10km of land on both sides of the proposed 260 km superhighway.

In an advertorial in the Punch newspaper of yesterday Wednesday February 13, 2017 signed by the state Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Dr. John Inyang, the government says, “After due consultation with relevant bodies and stakeholders, the Cross River State Government through the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development hereby reverses the earlier revocation order published in the Punch Newspaper edition of Friday, January 15, 2016 and the Nigerian Chronicle edition of Friday 22nd January, 2016 specifying the revocation of 10km span of either side of the center line of the proposed 260km Superhighway road project.

“Accordingly, acquisition of Right-Of-Way for the proposed road project and payment of compensation shall be limited to the 70 span of the road corridor.”

While prominent and award winning environmental activists like Nnimmo Bassey, have described the reversal as a “significant victory for Cross River forest communities.”, government officials say, it is rather a demonstration of the fact that the governor, Senator Ben Ayade is a listening governor and is intended on removing all obstacles and making sure that the super highway project is completed.”

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.