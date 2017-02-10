Cross River Marks World Cancer Day With Free Screening For 140

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

February 4th every year is known on the Health calendar as World Cancer day. It is a day set aside to create awareness on the causes and treatments of both male and female cancer.

The Cross River State Government in collaboration with the medical women association of Nigeria (MWAN) Cross River State chapter, the Mediatrix Development Foundation (MDF) and The Lion’s club, took the Cancer fight this year to the people of Akpet Community in Biase LGA of the state.

Speaking at the event, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong who also represented The President, Mediatrix Development Foundation, Dr. Linda Ayade stated that I CAN, WE CAN, is a chance Cross River State Government is taking with partners to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

We will continue to inspire actions, create healthy environment, build quality work force and shape policy change to fight cancer. On this special day, we have professionals on ground to carry out free screening for breast, cervical, prostate, liver cancer and specialist care with the support of the MWAN,MDF, Nigeria Cancer Society, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Cross River State Cancer Research Council CANCER REGISTRY, CRMOWA, CEAFON and others. We urge everyone to take advantage of this exercise.

There were 4 cases of prostate cancer for the males with raised PSA levels and possible findings are Digital Rectal Examinations (DRE). These patients have since been referred to the UCTH for biopsies and comprehensive care.

The choice of Biase LGA is in line with the vision to have a universal health coverage across the state. There’s a monthly screening across other LGAs of the state to ensure everybody benefits especially the rural settlers.

We as concerned health personnel, NGOs, Individuals, Cross River State Ministry of Health, Nigeria Cancer Society, NGGNP, MDF, Primary Health Care Development Agency and the American Corner; we have put our hands together with support from the CRSHA Committee on Health, represented by it Secretary, Hon. Ogbo Ogbo Odop.

We have put our hands together to strengthen the existing health services in Cross River State with regards to reducing the burden of cancer in the state, the burden on individuals, families, and the communities at large. We’ve put our heads together to mark the World Cancer Day with the tag “We Can, I Can”.

We can actually make a difference if we join our hands together in our own little ways to make sure the people living and working in Cross River State live healthy lives. We as the Cross River State Cancer Management Board have conducted clinical breast examination and taught the women self-breast examination. – Dr. Nchewi Ani, President of MWAN

The team also gave out insecticide treated nets, drugs as well as some other medical consumables to residents of the community along with free cancer screening and Malaria testing for everybody who attended.

Honorable Ogbo Ogbo Odop, Member representing Biase State Constituency and former Vice Chairman on Committee on Health, Cross River State House of Assembly and Dr Ayemo Ubi, Secretary, Cross River State Cancer Research Council (CRS-CRC) both expressed their delight for the success of the event and thanked all partners for their services.

The team attended to more than 200 people and 140 were screened for various forms of cancers.

Children who came with minor illnesses like malaria, cold, catarrh were catered to and drugs were provided for them.

