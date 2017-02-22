Cross River PDP Declares Support For Sheriff

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Cross River State Chapter supports Senator Ali Modu Sherriff led executive.

“This is in line with the Appeal Court’s judgment delivered in Port Harcourt in favor of Senator Sherriff as National Chairman of PDP.

“This statement also refutes the earlier report credited to the state publicity secretary of the party.

“As law abiding citizens, we are committed to the rule of law and also respect court decisions at all stages.”

This is the statement that was signed by the state Chairman of the PDP, Ntufam Edim-Inok Edim and made available to newsmen in Calabar, Monday.

Earlier, Egbong Odama, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP had written a widely reported statement declaring the support of the state branch of the party for the Makarfi faction of the PDP.

But this did not go down well with the party chairman who responded the following day clarifying the stands of the state chapter of the party.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the State governor, Senator Ayade is also more favorably disposed to the leadership of the Modu Sheriff faction of the party.

Sources close to the governor disclosed to CrossRiverWatch that the state governor is not comfortable with the ‘thuggish’ behavior of his co-governors who call the shots in the Makarfi faction of the party and wishes to distance himself from their public behavior.

