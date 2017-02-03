Cross River Secures Foreign Direct Investment To Overhaul Education Sector

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has disclosed that his administration on Monday, secured Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to further the nation’s education sector.

Ayade, who met with a cross-section of business community in London, along with a leading international financial services business, Falcon Group, and Nigeria based investment bridge and financial news company, Footprint To Africa, signed an agreement with two notable institutions from the United Kingdom (UK).

They are Schools Company and Construction Academy to establish Construction Academy in Calabar, a Teachers Training Institute in Obubra, and nursery, primary and secondary schools in Obudu, which will be affiliated with U.K universities.

Expectations are that Nigeria’s yearly loss to other countries on account of poor education and inadequate training of teachers would drastically reduce if the pact becomes feasible, as the project would also create job opportunities.

Insisting that the state remained an ideal destination for investors, the Governor, in a statement disclosed that the educational institutions would be established across the three senatorial districts of the State.

Considering that over 40 per cent of Nigeria’s population is made up of youths, Ayade stressed the need his administration attaches importance to the value of education for the people, particularly in Cross River State.

He tasked the U.K partners to build quality schools that would further help to raise future African leaders and fixed 20th of February, as the official hand-over of the Construction Academy site to the investors in the state.

The governor described the projects as economic projects with significant value to the state, Nigeria and indeed other neighboring African countries. Ayade, who stated that export activities were bound to experience an upsurge following the return of the country to agriculture and development of the mining sector, stressed the urgent need for new sea ports in Nigeria, to ease congestion at the existing ports because of massive importation into the country.

On its investment drive, the state also secured partnership with Footprint to Africa to produce a documentary that would showcase “The Real Cross River.”

Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, which is currently filming a documentary on the Nigerian economy in partnership with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Osita Oparaugo, is optimistic that the state has great opportunities that would be uncovered through the documentary.

He lauded Ayade’s moves, particularly his vision and leadership quality in conceiving and executing various landmark projects, especially the training and provision of jobs for unemployed youths.

Oparaugo noted that the economic documentary would further persuade investors to “Think Nigeria- Invest Cross River.”

Schools Academy’s Elias Achilleos, said the company would deliver the highest level of excellence in the schools to promote the attainment of knowledge.

Guardian

